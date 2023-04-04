Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 3 Lite vs Note 30 VIP – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite vs Infinix Note 30 VIP

65 out of 100
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
VS
72 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 VIP
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
Infinix Note 30 VIP

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 405K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 854 and 687 points

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Infinix Note 30 VIP crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 3 Lite
vs
Note 30 VIP

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1723:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 3 Lite
2051
Note 30 VIP +48%
3029
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 3 Lite
405104
Note 30 VIP +65%
668457
CPU 122351 162635
GPU 101047 238399
Memory 71860 130695
UX 111973 139909
Total score 405104 668457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 6810 -
Video editing 3852 -
Photo editing 16996 -
Data manipulation 7957 -
Writing score 12804 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 XOS 13
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 June 2023
Release date April 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 VIP is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and CE 2 Lite 5G
2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus 11R
4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord 2T
5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Realme 10 Pro
6. Infinix Note 30 VIP and Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G
7. Infinix Note 30 VIP and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
8. Infinix Note 30 VIP and Note 12 Pro 5G
9. Infinix Note 30 VIP and Xiaomi Poco F5
10. Infinix Note 30 VIP and Zero 5G 2023
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский