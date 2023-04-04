OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite vs OnePlus 11R VS OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1080K versus 407K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1080K versus 407K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 15% higher pixel density (451 vs 391 PPI)

15% higher pixel density (451 vs 391 PPI) Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.72 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 391 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 90% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 3 Lite 87.1% OnePlus 11R +3% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:11 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2023 February 2023 Release date April 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.