OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite vs CE 2 Lite 5G VS OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 20 ms Contrast - 1553:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Nord CE 3 Lite n/a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 559 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 3 Lite +4% 87.1% Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM OxygenOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 23.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:13 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Nord CE 3 Lite n/a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 80.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2023 April 2022 Release date April 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.