Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Ванплас Норд CE 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh
  • Shows 98% longer battery life (117 vs 59 hours)
  • Has a 1.73 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 19.5% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 26% higher pixel density (410 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 316K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (658 against 598 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 410 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 99.9%
PWM 373 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G
598 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +10%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G +30%
84.9%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G
637
iPhone SE (2020) +109%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G
1793
iPhone SE (2020) +89%
3391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G
316174
iPhone SE (2020) +46%
461130
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size 22 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G +29%
17:32 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G +169%
23:02 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G +219%
32:13 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G +4%
90.1 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2020
Release date June 2021 April 2020
Launch price - ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
2. OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
4. Xiaomi Mi 11X vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
5. Apple iPhone 11 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
6. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
7. Apple iPhone X vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
8. Apple iPhone 8 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish