Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.