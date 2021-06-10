OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh
- Shows 98% longer battery life (117 vs 59 hours)
- Has a 1.73 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 19.5% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 26% higher pixel density (410 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 316K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (658 against 598 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
637
iPhone SE (2020) +109%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1793
iPhone SE (2020) +89%
3391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
316174
iPhone SE (2020) +46%
461130
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|-
|OS size
|22 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G +29%
17:32 hr
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G +169%
23:02 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G +219%
32:13 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|April 2020
|Launch price
|-
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1