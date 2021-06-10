Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.