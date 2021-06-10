Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (117 vs 86 hours)
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 385K)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (843 against 603 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 99.8%
PWM 373 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 3 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G
603 nits
Pixel 6 +40%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G +2%
84.9%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G
638
Pixel 6 +60%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G
1808
Pixel 6 +60%
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 5G
385109
Pixel 6 +74%
671658
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 11 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G +40%
17:32 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G +14%
23:02 hr
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G +52%
32:13 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G +4%
90.1 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

