Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Honor 20i – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Huawei Honor 20i

Ванплас Норд CE 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20i
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Huawei Honor 20i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 192K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (596 against 427 nits)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
Honor 20i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G +40%
596 nits
Honor 20i
427 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G +2%
84.9%
Honor 20i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +84%
634
Honor 20i
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G +30%
1798
Honor 20i
1382
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord CE 5G
n/a
Honor 20i
138082
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G +63%
312480
Honor 20i
192121
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 9
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr
Honor 20i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB
Honor 20i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2019
Release date June 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
4. OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
5. Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 20i
7. Huawei P30 vs Huawei Honor 20i
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20i
9. Huawei Honor 9X vs Huawei Honor 20i
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish