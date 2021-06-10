Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (598 against 497 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 316K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 945 and 637 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G +20%
598 nits
Honor 30
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G
84.9%
Honor 30 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 950 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G
637
Honor 30 +48%
945
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G
1793
Honor 30 +43%
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G
316174
Honor 30 +24%
390993
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr
Honor 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB
Honor 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 April 2020
Release date June 2021 June 2020
Launch price - ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

