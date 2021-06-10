Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Honor View 30 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Huawei Honor View 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (598 against 497 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (455K versus 316K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 788 and 637 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
Honor View 30

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G +20%
598 nits
Honor View 30
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Huawei Honor View 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G
637
Honor View 30 +24%
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G
1793
Honor View 30 +68%
3016
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G
316174
Honor View 30 +44%
455667
AnTuTu Ranking (204th and 109th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 Magic UI 3
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr
Honor View 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 109°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 November 2019
Release date June 2021 January 2020
Launch price - ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

