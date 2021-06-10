OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Huawei Honor View 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (598 against 497 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 43 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (455K versus 316K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Reverse charging feature
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 788 and 637 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|White, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
637
Honor View 30 +24%
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1793
Honor View 30 +68%
3016
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
339988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
316174
Honor View 30 +44%
455667
AnTuTu Ranking (204th and 109th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|Magic UI 3
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
32:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|109°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|November 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|January 2020
|Launch price
|-
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.768 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.
