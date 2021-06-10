Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.