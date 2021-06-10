Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Nova 8 SE – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Huawei Nova 8 SE

Ванплас Норд CE 5G
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 SE
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Huawei Nova 8 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 570 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 SE
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
Nova 8 SE

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G
598 nits
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G
84.9%
Nova 8 SE +1%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Huawei Nova 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +12%
637
Nova 8 SE
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G +2%
1793
Nova 8 SE
1764
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G +5%
316174
Nova 8 SE
301021
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 10.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB
Nova 8 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 December 2020
Release date June 2021 January 2021
Launch price - ~ 300 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It has a better display, software, battery life, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

