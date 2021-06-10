Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Huawei P40 Lite

Ванплас Норд CE 5G
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (598 against 514 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 575 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 410 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 98.8%
PWM 373 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G +16%
598 nits
P40 Lite
514 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G +2%
84.9%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +11%
637
P40 Lite
575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G
1793
P40 Lite +2%
1827
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord CE 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
230165
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G
316174
P40 Lite +2%
323682
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (204th and 191st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 10
OS size 22 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
P40 Lite +4%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G +48%
23:02 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr
P40 Lite +3%
33:21 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (16th and 39th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 February 2020
Release date June 2021 March 2020
Launch price - ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It has a better display, software, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nord CE 5G or Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Nord CE 5G or 9 Pro
3. Nord CE 5G or OnePlus 9
4. Nord CE 5G or OnePlus 9R
5. P40 Lite or P30 Lite
6. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 8T
8. P40 Lite or Redmi Note 9S
9. P40 Lite or Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish