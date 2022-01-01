Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.