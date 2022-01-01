Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

VS
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 646 and 594 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 5G
607 nits
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Silver, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G
84.9%
Note 12 Pro 5G +1%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 5G
386824
Note 12 Pro 5G
388280
CPU 116525 106076
GPU 93346 93218
Memory 70795 81637
UX 103598 106321
Total score 386824 388280
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1115 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8352 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 11 XOS 10.6
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:03 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:33 hr -
Watching video 18:21 hr -
Gaming 05:37 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Nord CE 5G
37:33 hr
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 July 2022
Release date June 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It has a better display, software, design, and sound.

