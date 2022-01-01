Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Note 12 VIP – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Infinix Note 12 VIP

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Infinix Note 12 VIP

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 337K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 646 and 510 points
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
Note 12 VIP

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 5G
607 nits
Note 12 VIP
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G
84.9%
Note 12 VIP +2%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Infinix Note 12 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +27%
646
Note 12 VIP
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G +3%
1815
Note 12 VIP
1762
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 5G +15%
386824
Note 12 VIP
337807
CPU 116525 -
GPU 93346 -
Memory 70795 -
UX 103598 -
Total score 386824 337807
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1115 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8352 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 11 XOS 10.5
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:33 hr -
Watching video 18:21 hr -
Gaming 05:37 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Nord CE 5G
37:33 hr
Note 12 VIP
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB
Note 12 VIP
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 May 2022
Release date June 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 VIP.

