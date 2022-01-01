OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Infinix Note 12 VIP
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 337K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 646 and 510 points
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +27%
646
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G +3%
1815
1762
|CPU
|116525
|-
|GPU
|93346
|-
|Memory
|70795
|-
|UX
|103598
|-
|Total score
|386824
|337807
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1115
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8352
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|XOS 10.5
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|0:17 hr
|Web browsing
|12:33 hr
|-
|Watching video
|18:21 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:37 hr
|-
|Standby
|120 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4672 x 3504
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 VIP.
