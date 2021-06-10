Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Motorola Moto G60

Ванплас Норд CE 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G60
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 644 and 553 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G
608 nits
Moto G60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Silver, Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G
84.9%
Moto G60
85.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +16%
644
Moto G60
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G +2%
1829
Moto G60
1797
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G +8%
324925
Moto G60
299990
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (201st and 225th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:03 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Moto G60
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Moto G60
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr
Moto G60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G
90.1 dB
Moto G60
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
Launch price - ~ 194 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

