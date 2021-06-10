Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 5G vs Nokia 5.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 166K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 53% higher pixel density (410 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (598 against 475 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 94.4%
PWM 373 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G +26%
598 nits
Nokia 5.3
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G +3%
84.9%
Nokia 5.3
82.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +104%
637
Nokia 5.3
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G +29%
1793
Nokia 5.3
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord CE 5G
n/a
Nokia 5.3
138463
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G +90%
316174
Nokia 5.3
166100
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 11 Android One
OS size 22 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G +18%
90.1 dB
Nokia 5.3
76.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2020
Release date June 2021 May 2020
Launch price - ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

