Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.