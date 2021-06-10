Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.