OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 6T

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (117 vs 90 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (595 against 446 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G +33%
595 nits
OnePlus 6T
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G
84.9%
OnePlus 6T +1%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 630
GPU clock 950 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +23%
635
OnePlus 6T
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G
1788
OnePlus 6T +32%
2355
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord CE 5G
n/a
OnePlus 6T
291714
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G +3%
314074
OnePlus 6T
304850
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (197th and 208th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 11 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G +44%
17:32 hr
OnePlus 6T
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G +49%
23:02 hr
OnePlus 6T
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G +10%
32:13 hr
OnePlus 6T
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G
n/a
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 October 2018
Release date June 2021 February 2019
Launch price - ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

