OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 8

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (117 vs 108 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 312K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (788 against 596 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 895 and 634 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 5G
vs
OnePlus 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 97.7%
PWM 373 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 3 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord CE 5G
596 nits
OnePlus 8 +32%
788 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 5G
84.9%
OnePlus 8 +4%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G
634
OnePlus 8 +41%
895
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE 5G
1798
OnePlus 8 +83%
3296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord CE 5G
312480
OnePlus 8 +83%
572506
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM OxygenOS 11 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 22 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G +22%
17:32 hr
OnePlus 8
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G +18%
23:02 hr
OnePlus 8
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G +13%
32:13 hr
OnePlus 8
28:45 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (16th and 68th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord CE 5G +1%
90.1 dB
OnePlus 8
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 April 2020
Release date June 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 512 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

