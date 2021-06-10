OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- Shows 8% longer battery life (117 vs 108 hours)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 312K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (788 against 596 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 895 and 634 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|97.7%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|373 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
634
OnePlus 8 +41%
895
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
OnePlus 8 +83%
3296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312480
OnePlus 8 +83%
572506
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|22 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord CE 5G +22%
17:32 hr
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord CE 5G +18%
23:02 hr
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord CE 5G +13%
32:13 hr
28:45 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (16th and 68th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 512 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3