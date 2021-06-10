Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.