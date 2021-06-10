OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9RT VS OnePlus Nord CE 5G OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G Weighs 28.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 385K)

Delivers 115% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 601 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 410 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Nord CE 5G 601 nits OnePlus 9RT +115% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 5G 84.9% OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9%

Performance Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 660 GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nord CE 5G 637 OnePlus 9RT +74% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nord CE 5G 1797 OnePlus 9RT +102% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nord CE 5G 385017 OnePlus 9RT +85% 713869 CPU 119197 174825 GPU 94138 292456 Memory 71773 116096 UX 103798 133482 Total score 385017 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nord CE 5G 1115 OnePlus 9RT +426% 5867 Stability 99% 66% Graphics test 6 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 1115 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 8342 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 11 OxygenOS 12 OS size 22 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord CE 5G 109 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Nord CE 5G 89 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Nord CE 5G 102 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nord CE 5G 90.1 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2021 Release date June 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.