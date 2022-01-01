OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs CE 2 5G VS OnePlus Nord CE 5G OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord CE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on June 10, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (792 against 603 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (473K versus 383K)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900

Reverse charging feature

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 704 and 637 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 410 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Nord CE 5G 603 nits Nord CE 2 5G +31% 792 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Silver, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord CE 5G 84.9% Nord CE 2 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11 OxygenOS 11.3 OS size 22 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nord CE 5G 109 Nord CE 2 5G n/a Video quality Nord CE 5G 89 Nord CE 2 5G n/a Generic camera score Nord CE 5G 102 Nord CE 2 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Speakers test Max. loudness Nord CE 5G 90.1 dB Nord CE 2 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2021 February 2022 Release date June 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.