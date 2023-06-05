Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE3 5G vs Note 30 VIP – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G vs Infinix Note 30 VIP

73 out of 100
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
VS
72 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 VIP
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
Infinix Note 30 VIP

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Nord CE3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 586K)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 854 and 775 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and Infinix Note 30 VIP crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE3 5G
vs
Note 30 VIP

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE3 5G +1%
87.9%
Note 30 VIP
87%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2700 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE3 5G
775
Note 30 VIP +10%
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE3 5G
2899
Note 30 VIP +4%
3029
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE3 5G
586027
Note 30 VIP +14%
668457
CPU - 162635
GPU - 238399
Memory - 130695
UX - 139909
Total score 586027 668457
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging - Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 15 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 June 2023
Release date August 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 VIP.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

