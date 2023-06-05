OnePlus Nord CE3 5G vs Infinix Note 30 VIP
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Nord CE3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 586K)
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 854 and 775 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
66
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
51
56
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
78*
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
78
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|-
|900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|184 g (6.49 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
775
Note 30 VIP +10%
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2899
Note 30 VIP +4%
3029
|CPU
|-
|162635
|GPU
|-
|238399
|Memory
|-
|130695
|UX
|-
|139909
|Total score
|586027
|668457
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13.1
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|-
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 15 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 VIP.
