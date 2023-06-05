Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE3 5G vs Edge 40 Neo – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo

75 out of 100
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
VS
69 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Nord CE3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7030 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and Motorola Edge 40 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE3 5G
vs
Edge 40 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 159.63 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE3 5G
87.9%
Edge 40 Neo +3%
90.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and Motorola Edge 40 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G MediaTek Dimensity 7030
Max clock 2700 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G610 MP3
GPU shading units 768 -
GPU clock 490 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE3 5G +66%
2926
Edge 40 Neo
1766
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.4
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 September 2023
Release date August 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Edge 40 Neo
2. Motorola Edge 40 vs Edge 40 Neo
3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo
4. OnePlus 11R vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo
5. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 40 Neo
6. Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
7. Realme 11 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
9. OnePlus 10R vs Nord CE3 5G
10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs CE3 5G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский