Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Nord CE3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (789K versus 591K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 783 points

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and OnePlus 10R crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE3 5G
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE3 5G
87.9%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max clock 2700 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 490 MHz 860 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~1309 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE3 5G
783
OnePlus 10R +27%
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord CE3 5G
2924
OnePlus 10R +28%
3731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE3 5G
591294
OnePlus 10R +34%
789772
CPU - 194198
GPU - 309422
Memory - 146279
UX - 136103
Total score 591294 789772
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 33 FPS
Graphics score - 5634
Web score - 10508
Video editing - 5235
Photo editing - 18497
Data manipulation - 10257
Writing score - 18867
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time - 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 April 2022
Release date August 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

