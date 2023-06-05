Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus Nord CE3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R

Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and OnePlus 11R crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities