OnePlus Nord N10 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Comes with 1190 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3110 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- 24% higher pixel density (405 vs 326 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (519K versus 282K)
- Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (639 against 434 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|28 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|789:1
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619L
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|-
|OS size
|28 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Phones With the Best Battery Life (104th and 116th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
