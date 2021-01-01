Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Comes with 1190 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 24% higher pixel density (405 vs 326 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (519K versus 282K)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (639 against 434 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 789:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
434 nits
iPhone 11 +47%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10 +5%
82.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
603
iPhone 11 +119%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1819
iPhone 11 +89%
3438
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord N10
n/a
iPhone 11
452873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
282906
iPhone 11 +84%
519961
Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 -
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10
15:23 hr
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10
15:10 hr
iPhone 11 +22%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10 +69%
29:43 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (104th and 116th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2019
Release date November 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

