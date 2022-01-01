OnePlus Nord N10 vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Comes with 1073 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3227 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (810K versus 332K)
- Delivers 85% higher peek brightness (837 against 452 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|789:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|110882
|219838
|GPU
|69327
|329364
|Memory
|60759
|121868
|UX
|89742
|133943
|Total score
|332669
|810110
|Stability
|99%
|79%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|811
|8780
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|-
|OS size
|28 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|12:32 hr
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|13:26 hr
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|118 hr
|123 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (100th and 61st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|November 2020
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
