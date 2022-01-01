Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Apple iPhone 13

Ванплас Норд N10
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
OnePlus Nord N10
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Comes with 1073 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (810K versus 332K)
  • Delivers 85% higher peek brightness (837 against 452 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time 28 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 789:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N10
452 nits
iPhone 13 +85%
837 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
iPhone 13 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
613
iPhone 13 +182%
1730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1868
iPhone 13 +150%
4664
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N10
332669
iPhone 13 +144%
810110
CPU 110882 219838
GPU 69327 329364
Memory 60759 121868
UX 89742 133943
Total score 332669 810110
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N10
811
iPhone 13 +983%
8780
Stability 99% 79%
Graphics test 4 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 811 8780
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 -
OS size 28 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 118 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Nord N10
34:13 hr
iPhone 13 +6%
36:13 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (100th and 61st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2021
Release date November 2020 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nord N10 and Nord 2 5G
2. Nord N10 and Galaxy A32 5G
3. Nord N10 and Moto G60
4. Nord N10 and Nord N20 5G
5. iPhone 13 and iPhone XR
6. iPhone 13 and iPhone 11 Pro
7. iPhone 13 and Galaxy S20
8. iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Pro
9. iPhone 13 and iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish