Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N10
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Comes with 2479 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.79 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 68% longer battery life (99 vs 59 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 279K)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (676 against 440 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 29 ms
Contrast 789:1 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
440 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +54%
676 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10 +27%
82.9%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
620
iPhone SE (2020) +118%
1350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1886
iPhone SE (2020) +86%
3517
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
279215
iPhone SE (2020) +72%
480471

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 -
OS size 28 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +14%
15:23 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10 +76%
15:10 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10 +192%
29:43 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.7 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +4%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 April 2020
Release date November 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord N10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
2. OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus Nord
3. OnePlus Nord N10 vs Google Pixel 4a
4. OnePlus Nord N10 vs Nord N100
5. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11
6. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XS
7. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone X
8. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish