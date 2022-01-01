Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ванплас Норд N10
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
OnePlus Nord N10
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Comes with 2282 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.79 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (34:13 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (405 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 327K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (603 against 437 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.9%
Response time 28 ms 38 ms
Contrast 789:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
437 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +38%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10 +27%
82.9%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
603
iPhone SE (2022) +186%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1844
iPhone SE (2022) +150%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N10
327908
iPhone SE (2022) +122%
729009
CPU 110882 197658
GPU 69327 298378
Memory 60759 105062
UX 89742 128775
Total score 327908 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 811 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 -
OS size 28 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 118 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Nord N10 +33%
34:13 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +3%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 March 2022
Release date November 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

