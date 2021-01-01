Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Google Pixel 4a

Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N10
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3140 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (99 vs 76 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 554 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (787 against 440 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.49 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time 28 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 789:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
440 nits
Pixel 4a +79%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 618
GPU clock - 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +8%
599
Pixel 4a
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10 +12%
1832
Pixel 4a
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10 +4%
278585
Pixel 4a
268824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (164th and 177th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 Stock Android
OS size 28 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +33%
15:23 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10 +24%
15:10 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10 +31%
29:43 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nord N10
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
Nord N10
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
82.3 dB
Pixel 4a +4%
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 August 2020
Release date November 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M51 vs Nord N10
2. OnePlus Nord vs Nord N10
3. Nord N100 vs Nord N10
4. iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4a
5. Galaxy A71 vs Pixel 4a
6. OnePlus 7T vs Pixel 4a
7. Poco F2 Pro vs Pixel 4a
8. Pixel 3 vs Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish