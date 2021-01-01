Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (99 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 273K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 671 and 608 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 789:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
440 nits
Honor 20 +2%
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Honor 20 +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
608
Honor 20 +10%
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1845
Honor 20 +28%
2369
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
273840
Honor 20 +38%
376920
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (176th and 112th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 Magic 3.1
OS size 28 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +15%
15:23 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10 +7%
15:10 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Honor 20 +9%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10 +3%
83.1 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 May 2019
Release date November 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

