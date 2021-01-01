Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (391K versus 273K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (480 against 440 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 696 and 608 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time 28 ms 33 ms
Contrast 789:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
440 nits
Honor 20 Pro +9%
480 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Honor 20 Pro +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock - 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
608
Honor 20 Pro +14%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1845
Honor 20 Pro +36%
2516
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
273840
Honor 20 Pro +43%
391762
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (176th and 95th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 Magic 3.1
OS size 28 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +1%
15:23 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10 +1%
15:10 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10 +1%
29:43 hr
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (75th and 77th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.1 dB
Honor 20 Pro +1%
84 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 May 2019
Release date November 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

