OnePlus Nord N10 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (391K versus 273K)
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (480 against 440 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 696 and 608 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|84.1%
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|100%
|PWM
|-
|333 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|789:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619L
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|-
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
608
Honor 20 Pro +14%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1845
Honor 20 Pro +36%
2516
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
273840
Honor 20 Pro +43%
391762
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (176th and 95th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|28 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:23 hr
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
29:43 hr
29:18 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (75th and 77th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|November 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 437 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.
