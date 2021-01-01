Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Huawei Honor 8X

OnePlus Nord N10
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (281K versus 138K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 789:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
Nord N10 +4%
437 nits
Honor 8X
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Honor 8X +1%
84%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +83%
600
Honor 8X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10 +36%
1818
Honor 8X
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord N10
n/a
Honor 8X
135719
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10 +103%
281020
Honor 8X
138691

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 EMUI 9
OS size 28 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:52 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +35%
15:23 hr
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10 +24%
15:10 hr
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Honor 8X +9%
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
Honor 8X +2%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 September 2018
Release date November 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
