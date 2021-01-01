Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 273K)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (517 against 440 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast 789:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
440 nits
Honor 9X Pro +18%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Honor 9X Pro +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock - 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +4%
608
Honor 9X Pro
586
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1845
Honor 9X Pro +4%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
273840
Honor 9X Pro +13%
308480
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (176th and 151st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 EMUI 10
OS size 28 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:52 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +7%
15:23 hr
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10 +12%
15:10 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Honor 9X Pro +13%
33:12 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (75th and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10 +2%
83.1 dB
Honor 9X Pro
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 July 2019
Release date November 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

