Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (787 against 438 nits)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 277K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 89.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 789:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
438 nits
Nova 8 Pro +80%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Nova 8 Pro +8%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2580 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 950 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
604
Nova 8 Pro +13%
680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1838
Nova 8 Pro +40%
2565
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
277999
Nova 8 Pro +44%
401243
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 EMUI 11
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 December 2020
Release date November 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 569 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

