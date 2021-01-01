Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Meizu 18 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 282K)
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (692 against 436 nits)
  • 39% higher pixel density (563 vs 405 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 88.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 789:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
436 nits
Meizu 18 +59%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Meizu 18 +7%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 660
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
605
Meizu 18 +84%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1850
Meizu 18 +94%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
282415
Meizu 18 +146%
693342

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 Flyme 9
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Meizu 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 122°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 March 2021
Release date November 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 18 is definitely a better buy.

