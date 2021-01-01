Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Edge S – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Motorola Edge S

Ванплас Норд N10
VS
Моторола Эдж С
OnePlus Nord N10
Motorola Edge S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 277K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (560 against 440 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nord N10
56
Edge S
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Edge S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 789:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
440 nits
Edge S +27%
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Edge S +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Motorola Edge S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 650
GPU clock - 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
600
Edge S
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1819
Edge S
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
277340
Edge S +141%
669178
AnTuTu Rating (236th and 18th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 -
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:52 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Edge S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Edge S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Edge S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 121°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
Edge S
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 January 2021
Release date November 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge S is definitely a better buy.

