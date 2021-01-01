Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.