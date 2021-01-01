OnePlus Nord N10 vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 33 grams less
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 607 and 523 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
- Shows 37% longer battery life (136 vs 99 hours)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (515 against 440 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|-
|Response time
|28 ms
|-
|Contrast
|789:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|170 mm (6.69 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|223 gramm (7.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +16%
607
523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10 +7%
1814
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10 +4%
279096
269202
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|-
|OS size
|28 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:23 hr
Moto G9 Plus +6%
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Moto G9 Plus +23%
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
29:43 hr
Moto G9 Plus +79%
52:57 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (108th and 13th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|29 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 238 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G9 Plus.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1