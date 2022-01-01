Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Nokia X100 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Nokia X100

Ванплас Норд N10
VS
Нокиа X100
OnePlus Nord N10
Nokia X100

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Nokia X100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 287K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Nokia X100
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Nokia X100

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 78.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 789:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N10
452 nits
Nokia X100
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 171.44 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 217 gramm (7.65 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10 +5%
82.9%
Nokia X100
78.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and Nokia X100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +21%
613
Nokia X100
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10 +13%
1868
Nokia X100
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N10 +16%
332669
Nokia X100
287919
CPU 110882 -
GPU 69327 -
Memory 60759 -
UX 89742 -
Total score 332669 287919
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 811 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 -
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:52 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr -
Watching video 13:26 hr -
Gaming 05:05 hr -
Standby 118 hr -
General battery life
Nord N10
34:13 hr
Nokia X100
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
Nokia X100
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2020 November 2021
Release date November 2020 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Nokia X100.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
2. OnePlus Nord N10 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
3. OnePlus Nord N10 and Motorola Moto G60
4. OnePlus Nord N10 and Oneplus Nord N20 5G
5. Nokia X100 and Apple iPhone 13
6. Nokia X100 and Samsung Galaxy A32
7. Nokia X100 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
8. Nokia X100 and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish