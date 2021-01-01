OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus 5T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3300 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 21% longer battery life (99 vs 82 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.01 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|79.88%
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|-
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|789:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|-
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +57%
608
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10 +10%
1845
1674
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
273840
OnePlus 5T +2%
279924
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (176th and 184th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|OS size
|28 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +51%
15:23 hr
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
OnePlus 5T +9%
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10 +32%
29:43 hr
22:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|November 2017
|Release date
|November 2020
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 525 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.68 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N10 is definitely a better buy.
