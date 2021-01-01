Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs OnePlus 5T – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus 5T

OnePlus Nord N10
OnePlus 5T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (99 vs 82 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
OnePlus 5T

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 79.88%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time 28 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast 789:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord N10 +2%
440 nits
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10 +4%
82.9%
OnePlus 5T
79.88%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 540
GPU clock - 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +57%
608
OnePlus 5T
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10 +10%
1845
OnePlus 5T
1674
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
273840
OnePlus 5T +2%
279924

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 28 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +51%
15:23 hr
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10
15:10 hr
OnePlus 5T +9%
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10 +32%
29:43 hr
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 20 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.1 dB
OnePlus 5T +3%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 November 2017
Release date November 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 525 USD
SAR (head) - 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N10 is definitely a better buy.

