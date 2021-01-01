OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus 6T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 10% longer battery life (99 vs 90 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3700 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|85.89%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|789:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +17%
605
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1816
OnePlus 6T +30%
2355
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
291714
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281718
OnePlus 6T +8%
304850
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (231st and 208th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|OS size
|28 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +26%
15:23 hr
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
OnePlus 6T +2%
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10 +1%
29:43 hr
29:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2020
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|1.552 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.269 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.
