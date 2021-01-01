Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus 6T

VS
OnePlus Nord N10
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (99 vs 90 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3700 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 85.89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 28 ms 9 ms
Contrast 789:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
435 nits
OnePlus 6T +3%
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
OnePlus 6T +4%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 630
GPU clock 950 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10 +17%
605
OnePlus 6T
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1816
OnePlus 6T +30%
2355
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord N10
n/a
OnePlus 6T
291714
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N10
281718
OnePlus 6T +8%
304850
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (231st and 208th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 28 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10 +26%
15:23 hr
OnePlus 6T
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10
15:10 hr
OnePlus 6T +2%
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N10 +1%
29:43 hr
OnePlus 6T
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10 +3%
83.3 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2018
Release date November 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

