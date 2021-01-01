OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Shows 14% longer battery life (99 vs 87 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (701K versus 282K)
- Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (807 against 438 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|87.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|98.9%
|PWM
|-
|323 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|13 ms
|Contrast
|789:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
|OS size
|28 GB
|35 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 29 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|0:29 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|140°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|November 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 537 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.
