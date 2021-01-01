OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus 9RT VS OnePlus Nord N10 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 195% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 438 nits)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 329K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

The phone is 1-year newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.49 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 87.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.2% - Response time 28 ms - Contrast 789:1 - Max. Brightness Nord N10 438 nits OnePlus 9RT +195% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nord N10 82.9% OnePlus 9RT +6% 87.9%

Performance Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 660 GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nord N10 608 OnePlus 9RT +83% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nord N10 1841 OnePlus 9RT +98% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nord N10 329158 OnePlus 9RT +117% 713869 CPU 110882 174825 GPU 69327 292456 Memory 60759 116096 UX 89742 133482 Total score 329158 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nord N10 811 OnePlus 9RT +623% 5867 Stability 99% 66% Graphics test 4 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 811 5867 AnTuTu 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 12 OS size 28 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nord N10 15:23 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Watching videos (Player) Nord N10 15:10 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Talk (3G) Nord N10 29:43 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nord N10 83.3 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2020 October 2021 Release date November 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.