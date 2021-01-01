Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Delivers 195% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 438 nits)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 329K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 87.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 789:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N10
438 nits
OnePlus 9RT +195%
1290 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
OnePlus 9RT +6%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Adreno 660
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
608
OnePlus 9RT +83%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1841
OnePlus 9RT +98%
3636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N10
329158
OnePlus 9RT +117%
713869
CPU 110882 174825
GPU 69327 292456
Memory 60759 116096
UX 89742 133482
Total score 329158 713869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N10
811
OnePlus 9RT +623%
5867
Stability 99% 66%
Graphics test 4 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 811 5867
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 12
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N10
15:23 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N10
15:10 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nord N10
29:43 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2021
Release date November 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

