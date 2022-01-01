Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.