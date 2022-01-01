Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Nord 2T

Ванплас Норд N10
VS
Ванплас Норд 2Т
OnePlus Nord N10
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (34:13 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 329K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (630 against 447 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 85.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time 28 ms 15 ms
Contrast 789:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N10
447 nits
Nord 2T +41%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Nord 2T +3%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
602
Nord 2T +35%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1833
Nord 2T +52%
2782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N10
329269
Nord 2T +102%
663871
CPU 110882 175579
GPU 69327 245229
Memory 60759 114842
UX 89742 131394
Total score 329269 663871
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N10
811
Nord 2T +468%
4603
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 4 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 811 4603
PCMark 3.0 score - 9955
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 28 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 118 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Nord N10 +9%
34:13 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
Nord 2T +5%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 May 2022
Release date November 2020 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
2. OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
3. OnePlus Nord 2T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
4. OnePlus Nord 2T vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
5. OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus 9RT
6. OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus 10R
7. OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus Ace

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish