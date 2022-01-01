Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N10 vs Nord CE 2 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N10 vs CE 2 5G

Ванплас Норд N10
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
OnePlus Nord N10
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher peek brightness (599 against 452 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 332K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N10
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 96.4%
PWM - 354 Hz
Response time 28 ms 8 ms
Contrast 789:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N10
452 nits
Nord CE 2 5G +33%
599 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N10
82.9%
Nord CE 2 5G +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N10
613
Nord CE 2 5G +16%
712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N10
1868
Nord CE 2 5G +17%
2177
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N10
332669
Nord CE 2 5G +23%
409448
CPU 110882 110169
GPU 69327 119142
Memory 60759 74661
UX 89742 104652
Total score 332669 409448
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N10
811
Nord CE 2 5G +148%
2015
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 811 2015
PCMark 3.0 score - 7907
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 28 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:32 hr -
Watching video 13:26 hr -
Gaming 05:05 hr -
Standby 118 hr -
General battery life
Nord N10
34:13 hr
Nord CE 2 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N10
83.3 dB
Nord CE 2 5G +6%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 February 2022
Release date November 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs OnePlus Nord N10
2. Motorola One 5G Ace vs OnePlus Nord N10
3. OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs OnePlus Nord N10
4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
5. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
6. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
7. Oppo Reno 7 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish