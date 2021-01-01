OnePlus Nord N100 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
- Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.82 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 146K)
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (676 against 462 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 269 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|65.4%
|RGB color space
|94.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|35 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|1354:1
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
257
iPhone SE (2020) +425%
1350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1261
iPhone SE (2020) +179%
3517
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146287
iPhone SE (2020) +228%
480471
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.89 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.04 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
