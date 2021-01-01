Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.