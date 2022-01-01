Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N100 vs Moto G Power (2022) – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N100 vs Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

OnePlus Nord N100
Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 251 and 179 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N100
vs
Moto G Power (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1354:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N100 +2%
456 nits
Moto G Power (2022)
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 167.24 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.54 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N100
82.9%
Moto G Power (2022) +1%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N100 and Motorola Moto G Power (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 53319 -
GPU 23585 -
Memory 40597 -
UX 47174 -
Total score 163811 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) No
Full charging time 2:14 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.65 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 November 2021
Release date November 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.04 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Power (2022). But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N100.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
