Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.