OnePlus Nord N100 vs OnePlus 6T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 148K)
- 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 516 and 249 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|85.89%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|94.6%
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|35 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|1354:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
249
OnePlus 6T +107%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1249
OnePlus 6T +89%
2355
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
291714
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148356
OnePlus 6T +105%
304850
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:14 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
29:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2020
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.89 W/kg
|1.552 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.04 W/kg
|1.269 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N100.
