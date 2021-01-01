Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.