Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 148K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 516 and 249 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N100
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.52 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 85.89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.6% 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 35 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1354:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord N100 +2%
456 nits
OnePlus 6T
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N100
82.9%
OnePlus 6T +4%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 630
GPU clock 600 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N100
249
OnePlus 6T +107%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N100
1249
OnePlus 6T +89%
2355
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Nord N100
n/a
OnePlus 6T
291714
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N100
148356
OnePlus 6T +105%
304850

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 55 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:14 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N100
n/a
OnePlus 6T
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N100
n/a
OnePlus 6T
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N100
n/a
OnePlus 6T
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N100 +12%
90.1 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2018
Release date November 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.04 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N100.

